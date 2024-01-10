Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE: Suzuki Motor Corp To Invest ₹30,000Cr In State, Ambani Announces 1st Carbon Fibre Facility In Hazira

Top Recommended Stories

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat global summit is being held from January 10 to 12, 2024 in Gandhinagar to celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success.' The theme is 'Gateway to the Future.'

Updated: January 10, 2024 11:29 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and others at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. United Arab Emirates president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also marked his presence at the event alongside several global leaders. The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat global summit is being held from January 10 to 12, 2024 in Gandhinagar to celebrate ’20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success.’ The theme is ‘Gateway to the Future.’ Several state heads and industry captains such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla attended the inaugural ceremony.

Apart from the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show on January 10 evening. Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 is the 10th edition of the global summit, which was envisioned under the leadership of Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of the state.

Live Updates

  • Jan 10, 2024 11:29 AM IST

    Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE: Tata’s battery storage factory in Gujarat

    In a significant announcement, the Chairman of Tata Sons revealed plans to commence the construction of a massive 20-gigawatt battery storage factory in Gujarat within the next couple of months. This ambitious initiative marks a strategic move by Tata to bolster its presence in the renewable energy sector and contribute to India’s growing focus on sustainable power solutions. The upcoming facility is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the escalating demand for energy storage solutions, aligning with the nation’s commitment to clean and green technologies.

  • Jan 10, 2024 11:06 AM IST

    Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: India to make Olympics bid, says Ambani

    During his speech at the VGGS 2024, Mukesh Ambani said that India will bid for the 2036 Olympics, and Reliance Industries will make major investments in Gujarat for the same.

  • Jan 10, 2024 10:51 AM IST

    Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE: Mukesh Ambani On Reliance Investments In The State

    Each of our businesses is fulfilling the dreams of 7cr Gujaratis

    Reliance has invested Rs 12 lakh cr to create world class assets across India

    Over one-third of our assets are invested in Gujarat alone

    Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat’s growth story

    Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth

    Have started building Dhirubhai Ambani Green Complex in Jamnagar

    Ready to commission green complex in the second half of 2024

    No power can stop India from becoming $35 trillion economy by 2047

    Reliance will make Gujarat a pioneer in new materials and circular economy


    Reliance setting up carbon fibre facility in Gujarat


  • Jan 10, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    WATCH: BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS BY SUZUKI

  • Jan 10, 2024 10:33 AM IST

    Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: UAE President addresses summit

  • Jan 10, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 Live: Big announcements from Suzuki Motor

    1. Suzuki Group to invest Rs 3,200 crore in Gujarat plant to add a new production line

    2. Annual production of Suzuki Motor Guj will increase from 7.5 lakh units to 10 lakh units

    3. First EV roll out of Gujarat Suzuki plant by end of this year

  • Jan 10, 2024 10:14 AM IST

  • Jan 10, 2024 10:02 AM IST

    WATCH: Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar

  • Jan 10, 2024 9:15 AM IST

    Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 Live: The grand inauguration ceremony

    Today, On January 10 from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm, the inaugural ceremony is scheduled to take place. The event will witness the presence of Prime Minister Modi alongside an array of global leaders, encompassing Presidents, Prime Ministers, Ministers, and Governors from diverse countries.

  • Jan 10, 2024 9:10 AM IST

    ‘I love India’: CEO of Brisbane Alarm Monitoring ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

