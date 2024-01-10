Home

Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE: Suzuki Motor Corp To Invest ₹30,000Cr In State, Ambani Announces 1st Carbon Fibre Facility In Hazira

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat global summit is being held from January 10 to 12, 2024 in Gandhinagar to celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success.' The theme is 'Gateway to the Future.'

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and others at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. United Arab Emirates president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also marked his presence at the event alongside several global leaders. The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat global summit is being held from January 10 to 12, 2024 in Gandhinagar to celebrate ’20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success.’ The theme is ‘Gateway to the Future.’ Several state heads and industry captains such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla attended the inaugural ceremony.

Apart from the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show on January 10 evening. Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 is the 10th edition of the global summit, which was envisioned under the leadership of Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of the state.

