Home

Business

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Ashwini Vaishnaw Says World’s Largest Green Power Hub Will Be Set Up In Gujarat Soon

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Ashwini Vaishnaw Says World’s Largest Green Power Hub Will Be Set Up In Gujarat Soon

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Ashwini Vaishnaw said this is a great opportunity to manufacture products which will have green power.

Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday addressed the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and said Gujarat will set up a 30,000 MW green power hub and the green power cluster will become the largest in the world. He added that it is a great opportunity to manufacture products which will have green power.

Trending Now

“The way our planet has to be preserved is at the top of policy-making… Everybody in the is world demanding green power in the manufacturing process… Gujarat will set up a 30,000 MW green power hub… The world’s largest green power cluster is 5000-7000 MW… Globally, the green power cluster will become the largest in the entire world… This is a great opportunity to manufacture products which will have green power,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The way our planet has to be preserved is at the top of policy-making… Everybody in the is world demanding green power in the manufacturing process… Gujarat will set up a 30,000 MW green… pic.twitter.com/hbaww2LeGw — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

During the ongoing summit, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participated in a seminar on semiconductor and electronics in Gandhinagar.

During the summit, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The semiconductor industry is going to require a million more strong talents in the next decade. This will come from India… We have tied up with 104 universities to develop courses and training regimes… When you make the next investment decision, your natural choice should be Bharat and Gujarat.”

He said PM Modi signed the MoU on Micron in June in the US and the construction of the factory began in September – within 90 days. “This is a big contribution by you in the field of semicounductor. The contribution is invaluable…We can say with pride that we have governments, we have organisations which can execute our Prime Minister’s vision,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.