Vice Media, Once Worth $5.7 Billion, Prepares Bankruptcy Papers: Report

New Delhi: American-Canadian media company Vice, often heralded as the insurgent leader of a new generation of media companies, is preparing to file bankruptcy papers, as per a report on The New York Times.

As per the report that quoted two people aware about the developments at Vice, the media company is looking for a buyer; otherwise, the company will have to file for bankruptcy.

“Vice Media Group has been engaged in a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives and planning,” Vice said in a statement on Monday to the Times. “The company, its board and stakeholders continue to be focused on finding the best path for the company.”

Last week, a report on the Wall Street Journal had fired hundreds of employees and shut down its world news brand.

“We are transforming VICE News to better withstand market realities and more closely align with how and where we see our audiences engaging with our content most,” co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said in a note to staff seen by WSJ.

Effectively putting an end to Vice World News brand, Vice said Vice News would be its singular news brand worldwide. Vice Media earlier this year secured $30 million in debt financing from Fortress Investment Group.

