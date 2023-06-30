Home

The Inspiring Journey Of Vidit Aatrey, An Electrical Engineer From IIT Delhi, Who Co-Founded Meesho

New Delhi: Did you ever imagine that by using WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, you could actually connect with the manufacturers and sell your selected products online with your preferred amount of profit? Meesho founder Vidit Aatrey made this possible by launching Meesho in 2015.

In 2015, when Meesho started, it was named FASHNEAR, which was an online platform like Swiggy and Zomato. FASHNEAR dealt with fashion-related products and allowed users to purchase clothing and fashion accessories from local retailers. Customers could order from these local stores using the FASHNEAR app, and delivery people were available to deliver the goods. Local retailers offering clothing and accessories could register with the app, but soon the founders, Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey, found out that there were flaws in the business model and relaunched it as Meesho, as reported by Startup Talkey.

Vidit Aatrey: A Man Who Received Multiple Accolades

For his services to Meesho and the clients it serves, Vidit Aatrey has received a number of honours and awards. He was included in the Entrepreneurs 35 Under 35 list and Fast Company’s list of India’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

He also received the MSNBC award from Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, the Minister of Finance, for Young Turk Startup of the Year for 2020. He was recognised as one of Fortune’s 40 Under 40 for 2021. In 2018, he was honoured as one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30, as per a report by StartupInsider.

The Professional Career Of Vidit Aatrey

Prior to Meesho, Mr. Aatrey held positions that were neither executive-level nor of high rank. From June 2012 to June 2015, he was an assistant manager at the ICC firm. After that, he worked as an associate manager with InMobi for a whole year. He only held this post for six months before leaving to start his own highly profitable business with Meesho, the report from Crunchbase also added.

About Meesho

The largest resale platform in India, Meesho, was established in 2015. Meesho software primarily links producers and distributors. Manufacturers publish their products on the Meesho shopping app, which enables retailers to select any of them and sell to clients via social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Suppliers who list their products on Meesho include manufacturers of clothing, accessories, furniture, kitchenware, and cosmetics, as per a report by Startup Talkey.

