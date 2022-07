New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday awarded 4-month jail sentence and imposed Rs 2000 fine on fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya who was found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for withholding information from the court. The top court asked Mallya to deposit back USD 40 million with interest within four weeks and if he fails to do so it would lead to the attachment of properties.Also Read - Surpassed Laxman Rekha: Ex Judges, Bureaucrats, Armed Forces Officers Censure SC’s Remarks Against Nupur Sharma