London: The hearing in the Extradition case against liquor baron Vijay Mallya‘s UK High Court plea is scheduled to be held for a three-day period from February 11 next year, stated the UK court on Thursday.

The extradition order was delivered by a lower court in connection with a fraud and money laundering charge against the 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss for an alleged sum of Rs 9,000 crores in India.

Earlier in the month, Mallya had won a reprieve when a two-judge panel at the Royal Courts of Justice in London granted him permission to appeal against the extradition order.

At a hearing on July 2, Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell concluded that “arguments can be reasonably made on some aspects of the prima facie case presented by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), on behalf of the Indian government.

According to Judge Leggatt, the senior District Judge was wrong to conclude that the government had established a prima facie case. However, Mallya’s counsel Clare Montgomery had successfully contested the basis on which Judge Arbuthnot had arrived at certain conclusions.

Montgomery dismissed assertions that Mallya had fraudulent intentions when he sought some of the loans for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, that he made misrepresentations to the banks to seek the loans and had no intentions to pay them back.

Montgomery also questioned the admissibility of some of the evidence produced during the extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

Mallya had said he felt vindicated by the ruling and repeated his offer to pay back the money owed to the Indian banks. I still want the banks to take all their money, do what they have to do and leave me in peace, he said.

Meanwhile, the liquor tycoon remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017, involving a bail bond worth GBP 650,000 and other restrictions on his travel.

(With inputs from PTI)