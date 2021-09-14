New Delhi: Shares of healthcare chain Vijaya diagnostic Centre are being listed today at stock market – BSE and NSE. Vijaya diagnostic Centre was opened for subscription on September 1 and the period was closed on September 3. The initial public offering was subscribed 4.54 times.Also Read - With Injured Faf du Plessis' IPL 2021 Participation in Doubt; CSK Players Who Could Open With Ruturaj Gaikwad
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO Listing, Share Price- Direct Link
Also Read - How Long Will Indians Need to Wear Masks? NITI Aayog Member Answers Also Read - Driving Licence of 259 KSRTC Drivers Cancelled in Last 5 Years by Motor Vehicle Department
- You can check Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO Listing and its debut share price at https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/vijaya-diagnostic-centre-ltd/vijaya/543350/ .
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO price was Rs 522 to Rs 531 per equity share.
- The initial public offering had a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 28 shares.
- The issue size of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO was Rs 1,895.04 crore.
- The initial public offering had an offer for sale of Rs 1,895.04 crore.
- The initial public offering was subscribed 13.07 times at QIB segment, 1.32 times at NII, 1.09 times at RII, and 0.98 times at Employee section.
- Ahead of the subscription, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre said it had raised a little over Rs 566 crore from anchor investors, according to a PTI report.
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers pathology and radiology testing services through 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the National Capital Region and Kolkata. ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company were the managers of the offer, PTI reported.