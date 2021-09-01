New Delhi: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO is opening for subscription today. Investors can subscribe for the initial public offering till Friday, i.e, September 3. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is one of the prominent diagnostic chains in southern parts of India.Also Read - IPL 2021: Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas Replace Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes in Rajasthan Royals squad
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO Subscription, Allotment
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO likely allotment date is September 8.
- The initial public offering of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre’s initial public offering has an IPO price of Rs 522 to Rs 531 per equity share.
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO has a market lot of 28 shares and minimum order quantity of 28 shares.
- The initial public offering of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will be listed on BSE and NSE.
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO has an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 1,895.04 crore. Out of the total, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO has an offer for sale of aggregating up to Rs 1,895.04 crore.
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has around 80 diagnostic centers, and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities.