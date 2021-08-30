New Delhi: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO and Ami Organics Limited IPO are opening for subscription on September 1. The subscription for both the initial public offerings will close on September 3.Also Read - Kerala Records Nearly 2,00,000 Covid Cases in Last 7 Days; Adopts New Testing Strategy | Read Details
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO size is Rs 1,895.04 crore.
- The IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 1,895.04 crore.
- The initial public offering has a price of Rs 522 to Rs 531 per equity share.
- The initial public offering has market lot and minimum quantity of 28 shares.
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO will be listed at BSE, NSE.
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO shares allotment likely date is September 8.
Ami Organics Limited IPO
- Ami Organics Limited IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- The IPO price is Rs 603 to Rs 610 per equity share.
- The initial public offering has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 24 shares.
- Ami Organics Limited IPO issue size is Rs 569.64 crore.
- The initial public offering has a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore.
- Ami Organics Limited IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 369.64 crore.
- Ami Organics Limited IPO is likley to be listed on BSE and NSE.
- Ami Organics Limited IPO share allotment is likely to be done on September 8.