New Delhi: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO and Ami Organics Limited IPO are opening for subscription on September 1. The subscription for both the initial public offerings will close on September 3.Also Read - Kerala Records Nearly 2,00,000 Covid Cases in Last 7 Days; Adopts New Testing Strategy | Read Details

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO size is Rs 1,895.04 crore.

The IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 1,895.04 crore.

The initial public offering has a price of Rs 522 to Rs 531 per equity share.

The initial public offering has market lot and minimum quantity of 28 shares.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO will be listed at BSE, NSE.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited IPO shares allotment likely date is September 8.

Ami Organics Limited IPO