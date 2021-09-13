New Delhi: Vijaya Diagnostic IPO Listing Date is nearing as the company’s shares will be listed at the share market – BSE and NSE on Tuesday. The initial public offering has been subscribed 4.54 times overall. More than 40 companies have hit the IPO market so far this year and managed to raise close to Rs 70,000 crore.Also Read - Afghan Women Start Online Campaign, Pose in Traditional Clothes to Protest Taliban's Burqa Order | See Pics

Vijaya Diagnostic Share Price, Details

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO has a price of Rs 522 to Rs 533 per equity share.

The initial public offering has an issue size of Rs 1,895.04 crore.

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 1,895.04 crore.

The initial public offering was opened for subscription on September 1 and the IPO was closed on September 3.

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO was subscribed at QIB by 13.07 times, NII by 1.32 times, RII by 1.09 times, and employee in 0.98 times.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is one of the fastest growing diagnostic chains in the southern part of the country.

More than 24 companies have filed their IPO papers, seeking to raise over Rs 4,000 crore. Investment bankers are expecting more than 100 issues this year, making it the best-ever for the IPOs, PTI reported.