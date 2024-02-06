Vikas Ecotech Informs About Debt Reduction Program | Check Details Here

Home

Share Market News: Shares of Vikas Security Limited, which have given a return of 22 percent to investors so far this year, have informed the stock market that it has succeeded in reducing its debt again. The company has informed the stock market that as per the pre-determined debt reduction program, a loan of Rs 7.5 crore has been returned to the banks.

“The Company whilst sprinting towards the targeted debt reduction numbers, initiated the process during August-Sept’2021 and since then the Company has re-paid a total Rs. 1262 Million to the bankers; thus reducing the total bank debt from the peak of Rs. 1612 Million approx. to about Rs 350 Million currently, making a 78% (approx.) Reduction from the Peak Level,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is a Delhi-based company engaged in the business of Specialty Polymers & Specialty Additives and Chemicals for Plastics & Rubbers industries, catering to a wide horizon of applications in Agriculture, Infrastructure, packaging, electrical,

footwear, pharmaceuticals, automotive, medical devices and components and other consumer goods.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday following buying in IT giants TCS and Infosys, foreign fund inflows and positive global trends.

After a firm opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 454.67 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 72,186.09. As many as 19 Sensex shares advanced and 11 declined. During the day, the barometer jumped 529.98 points or 0.73 per cent to 72,261.40.

The Nifty gained 157.70 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 21,929.40, driven gains in BPCL, HDFC Life and HCL Tech.

A rebound in Chinese markets also bolstered the sentiment, analysts said. Chinese markets jumped up to 4 per cent after Monday’s steep losses as a state-run investment fund said it would jack up share purchases. Reports also suggested China President Xi Jinping was set to meet with officials to discuss the markets.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 1.23 per cent and the midcap index jumped 1.06 percent.

