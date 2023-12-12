Share Market News: Vikas EcoTech Shares Gain Over 2 Percent | Check Details Here

Home

According to the company, it has re-paid a total of Rs 1187 million to the bankers since it initiated the process in August-Sept’2021.

Shares of Vikas EcoTech Ltd, producers of high-end speciality chemicals, jumped over 2 per cent on Monday following the company’s announcement about the repayment of another Rs 123 million to the bankers as part of its pre-defined debt reduction programme. The counter jumped to Rs 3.45 during the day. Last seen it was trading at Rs 3.40.

“The Company whilst sprinting towards the targeted debt reduction numbers, initiated the process during August-Sept’2021 and since then the Company has re-paid a total Rs. 1187 Million to the bankers; thus reducing the total bank debt from the peak of Rs. 1612 Million approx. to about Rs 425 Million currently, making a 74% (approx.) Reduction from the Peak Level,” the company said in a filing.

Vikas Organics is a pioneer in the manufacturing of Plasticizers. It has been a well-known name amongst the Indian industrial houses for almost 25 years. The firm has an annual installed capacity of 12000 metric tons per annum of Plasticizers.

Vikas Ecotech is a Delhi-based manufacturer of specialty polymers and specialty additives and chemicals for plastics and rubbers industries, catering to a wide horizon of applications in agriculture, infrastructure, packaging, electrical, footwear, pharmaceuticals, automotive, medical devices and components and other consumer goods.

Earlier in August, the firm had paid Rs 101 crore dues to its lenders and is aiming to become debt-free by financial year 2023-24. “The company has till date paid a debt of Rs 1012 million (Rs 101.2 crore) to its lenders and the outstanding amount remains at Rs 600 million (Rs 60 crore),” it had said in a statement on BSE.

