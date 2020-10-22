New Delhi: The government on Thursday eased visa and travel restriction, restoring with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories. Now, Overseas citizens of India (OCI), Persons of Indian (PIO) and foreign nationals can visit India for any purpose, except on tourist visa. The restoration comes almost eight months after their suspension following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent imposition of a nationwide lockdown. Also Read - JNU to Partially Reopen From November 2 | Check All Important Details Here

