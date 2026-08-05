Visa layoffs hit global workforce: 2,600 jobs eliminated amid major restructuring

The company said the job cuts are aimed at making operations more efficient and reallocating resources to areas and technologies considered important for Visa’s future.

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Visa has slashed jobs across global workforce. Representational image

Visa has become the latest company to cut jobs, targeting senior executives, engineering leaders and research professionals as the payment giant reshapes its organisation around artificial intelligence. In its most recent layoff, nearly 2,600 jobs, or 7 per cent of the company’s global workforce, were eliminated.

Employees across multiple countries, including India, have been affected by the layoffs, with technology and product teams reportedly bearing the brunt of the job cuts.

Visa reported a global workforce of about 34,100 employees in fiscal 2025, an 8 per cent rise compared to the previous year. The company employed over 3,500 people in India, spread across its technology and corporate hubs in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

What is driving the layoffs?

Visa says the layoffs are part of efforts to make the organisation more efficient and redirect resources towards businesses and technologies that will shape its future.

AI has emerged as a key investment focus for Visa, with CEO Ryan McInerney highlighting plans to expand the company’s use of agentic AI. Unlike traditional AI tools aimed at improving employee efficiency, agentic AI can independently carry out tasks with minimal human intervention.

With more than 3,500 employees across its Indian operations and tech hubs in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad, Visa has not yet disclosed the number of employees in India impacted by the recent job cuts.

How many jobs have been affected in India?

The effect of the job cuts in India has drawn considerable attention, with reports indicating that multiple employees received layoff emails in the early hours of July 29. A 28-member India-based team was reportedly reduced by 10 employees following the cuts.

The restructuring went beyond entry-level roles, impacting senior leadership positions, engineering managers and long-time employees who had built years of experience at Visa.

Those impacted by the job cuts received severance benefits and notice periods of approximately 15–30 days. However, some employees reportedly lost access to company systems within a few days and had to return company devices and identification cards.

Ryan McInerney has highlighted Visa’s plans to move beyond traditional AI tools that mainly improve employee efficiency. The company is now focusing more on agentic AI systems capable of performing tasks with human oversight.