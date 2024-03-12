Home

Business

Visakhapatnam Gets Two New Vande Bharat Express Trains; Check Routes, Timings Of Puri And Secunderabad Links

Visakhapatnam Gets Two New Vande Bharat Express Trains; Check Routes, Timings Of Puri And Secunderabad Links

Visakhapatnam, one of the major cities in India, will welcome two new Vande Bharat Express trains, namely – Visakhapatnam to Puri, and Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. Check routes, stoppages and timings details here.

The services of Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Express train will be extended till Dwarka.

In a significant move to improve connectivity, Indian Railways is all set to introduce two additional Vande Bharat Express trains to and from Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off these two express trains, namely the Visakhapatnam to Puri route and the Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad route. The new Vande Bharat Express trains will provide passengers with convenient travel options to two prominent destinations. The first route, Visakhapatnam to Puri, will cater to travelers heading to the renowned pilgrimage town in Odisha. On the other hand, the Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad route will benefit passengers traveling to Secunderabad, the largest city in Telangana.

The addition of these two Vande Bharat Express trains will not only enhance connectivity between Visakhapatnam and these key destinations but also offer a comfortable and efficient mode of transportation for passengers. The trains are expected to provide a seamless travel experience, further boosting tourism and passenger traffic in the region.

Visakhapatnam to Puri Vande Bharat Express Train

The Vande Bharat train between Puri and Vizag (20841) will run for six days, except Saturday. It will leave Puri at 5.15 am and will reach Vizag at 11.30 am on the same day. In the return direction, train no. 20842 will leave Vizag at 3.40 pm and reach Puri at 9.55 pm. The train will halt at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road and Vizianagaram.

Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad Vande Bharat Train

The second Vande Bharat Express (Train 20707) will operate on a similar six-day-a-week schedule, excluding Thursdays. This train will connect Visakhapatnam with Secunderabad, departing the Steel City at 5:05 am and reaching its destination by 1:50 pm. The return journey (Train 20708) will depart Visakhapatnam at 2:35 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 11:20 pm. Passengers on this route can expect stoppages at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot stations.

Other Vande Bharat Trains

PM Modi also flagged off new Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday, namely – Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Lucknow – Dehradun, Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.