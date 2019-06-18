New Delhi: With the addition of 62 brand new aircraft, Vistara announces a ‘Grand Vistara Monsoon Sale’ for 48 hours on Tuesday. All passengers interested to travel can purchase tickets between July 3 and September 26 in the 2-day bracket.

Vistara announced an over 50 per cent expansion of flight networks with 170 aircraft set to fly daily to 24 destinations. The airline is set to direct flights from Mumbai to 10 cities, adding Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai and Varanasi to the existing six cities – Amritsar, Delhi, Goa, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The airfares during Vistara’s Monsoon Sale are offered at a starting price of Rs 1299, and the sale will end at 11:59 PM on June 19. The 62 new aircraft that will be functional on June 18 will be operated by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and 6 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, the airline stated.

Book your tickets under The Grand Vistara Monsoon Sale, with fares starting at ₹1,299/- all-in. Fly higher with the best fares in all classes. Hurry, limited seats available. https://t.co/i5J9cQFVSA pic.twitter.com/fFc269DYXH — Vistara (@airvistara) June 18, 2019

Moreover, the Airbus A320 aircraft will operate in al economy class configuration of 180 seats, while Boeing 737-800NG will function in a two-class configuration of 12 business class seats and 156 economy seats, as reported by news agency PTI.

Vistara’s chief strategy and commercial officer, Sanjiv Kapoor told PTI, “Our frequent fliers have often expressed their wish to see Vistara add more flights and frequi=encies from Mumbai and Delhi to key destinations, and we’re happy that we are now able to announce these new flights and additional frequencies.”

Meanwhile, GoAir has also announced their ‘Mini-cation’ sale with flight tickets starting from Rs 899. Passengers interested can use the code GOAIR10 to fetch an additional discount of 10 per cent.

Family time=Mini-cation time! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Take off with our LOWEST fares starting ₹899*

Use promo code GOAIR10 to get an additional 10%* off on https://t.co/0fTA5swRMW or mobile app. Book from 18th – 23rd June’19 & Travel from 1st July – 30th Sept’19

Book now: https://t.co/oBy0dKMKYw pic.twitter.com/PoChsP1o8m — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) June 18, 2019

The offer began on June 18 and go on till June 23 for travels during the period from July 1 to September 30, 2019.