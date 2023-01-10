Vistara Anniversary Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Starting From Rs 1899; Check Booking Details Here

The bookings will continue till 23:59 hours on 12-January-2023, for travel between 23-January-2023 and 30-September-2023 – both dates included.

Vistara Anniversary Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Starting From Rs 1899; Check Booking Details Here

Vistara anniversary sale 2023: Tata Group owned-Vistara on Saturday announced its eighth-anniversary sale under which it is offering special fares for flying across its domestic and international network. “The new feeling turns 8! As we soar towards new beginnings, we are excited to announce our Anniversary Sale. Enjoy special fares when flying across our domestic and international network,” the airline said in a Tweet.

Vistara Anniversary Sale 2023 Offer Details

For domestic, one-way all-inclusive fares start at Rs 1899 for Economy Class, Rs 2699 for Premium Economy, and Rs 6999 for Business Class. For international, return all-inclusive fares start at Rs 13299 for Economy Class (Delhi-Kathmandu), Rs 16799 for Premium Economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), and Rs 43699 for Business Class (Delhi-Kathmandu and Mumbai-Kathmandu). Vistara is also offering a flat 23 per cent off on the purchase of paid seats and excess baggage.

Join us as we mark 8 glorious years of soaring through the skies with our Anniversary Sale! Enjoy special fares when flying with us. Also get flat 23% off on seat selection and excess baggage. Book Now: https://t.co/MJpP6xhF0v.

T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/tdIMMAFDEw — Vistara (@airvistara) January 7, 2023

Vistara anniversary sale 2023 Booking details

The bookings will continue till 23:59 hours on 12-January-2023, for travel between 23-January-2023 and 30-September-2023 – both dates included.

All the travellers who are travelling can book tickets via the airline’s website www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), the call centres, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

How to book a flight ticket during Vistara anniversary sale

Visit the official website – airvistara.com. Enter the departure point and destination point. Select the departure dates and return. Tap on the Search button. Choose the flight that is appropriate and then tap the ‘Book Now’ option. Fill in the details asked. Make your payment using your preferred option. Once the payment is done, you will receive an Email and SMS for the same. You will also receive your e-ticket on mobile and email ID.

Earlier in October, the airline announced a Festive Sale across its domestic and international network. During the sale, the one-way, all-inclusive domestic fares started from Rs 1,499 for Economy, Rs 2,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 8,999 for Business Class.

On international routes, all-inclusive return fares started from Rs 14,149 for Economy, Rs 18,499 for Premium Economy, and Rs 42,499 for Business Class.