New Delhi: Tata Sons-owned airlines Vistara on Thursday announced its ‘7th Anniversary Offer’ with special fares for 48 hours for domestic and international travel. Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 6 January 2022 and ending 7 January 2022, for travel between 21 January 2022 and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply).

Flyers are required to make an advance purchase at least 15 days before to avail domestic sale fares for Economy and Premium Economy cabins, and at least three days for Business Class. This rule does not apply to international fares.

“In celebration of our 7th Anniversary, we are happy to announce special fares across our domestic and international network. For domestic, one-way all-in fares start at Rs 977 for Economy Class, Rs 2,677 for Premium Economy, and Rs 9,777 for Business Class,” the airline stated on its website.

Vistara: Special fares

The airline is offering all-inclusive one-way fare starting Rs 977 for Economy, Rs 2677 for Premium Economy and Rs 9777 for Business Class. The lowest air fare is applicable on Jammu to Srinagar route at Rs 977 for Economy class and Rs 9,777 on business class. The lowest premium economy airfare is applicable on Delhi-Chandigarh or return at Rs 2,677.

Other Major routes in which the travellers can avail of the offer include, Bengaluru Hyderabad ( Rs 1781), Delhi-Patna (Rs 1977), Bengaluru- Delhi (Rs 3970), Mumbai-Delhi( Rs 2112) and Delhi- Guwahati ( Rs 2780). CLICK HERE TO CHECK DOMESTIC RATES

As for international travels, flyers can opt for Vistara flights to visit Dubai for as low as Rs 10,699 all-inclusive one-way fare. Delhi to Al-Sharjah one way fare for Economy class will cost Rs 10,599. Further, Delhi to London one way fare for Economy is priced as low as Rs 27,699, Rs 43,499 for premium Economy and Rs 90,299 for Business class.

Bookings for Vistara’s Anniversary offer can be done via its website at www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, Call Centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs).