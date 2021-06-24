New Delhi: Indian airline Vistara today announced a 48-hour sale on all classes of its flights for travel between August 1 and October 12. It is a ‘Monsoon sale’ and will be valid across its domestic network. The booking will start at midnight of June 24, 2021, and end on Friday (June 25, 2021) for travel between August 1, 2021 – October 12, 2021. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Vistara Begins Flight Services With Fully Vaccinated Pilots And Crew Members

The airline — which runs flights in economy, premium economy, and business class configurations — said in a press release that the sale would end at 11:59 PM on Friday.

People can book tickets using Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, and through travel agents. Please note seats available on sale are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Announcing our Monsoon Sale! Enjoy attractive fares across our domestic network starting at ₹1099/- all-in, for travel between 01-Aug-21 till 12-Oct-21. Book your tickets today. Hurry! https://t.co/EaZx6ptP1M#AirlineIndiaTrusts pic.twitter.com/t4hB7wEZzX — Vistara (@airvistara) June 24, 2021

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “The unfortunate second wave of COVID-19 compelled many to put their travel plans on hold. As the situation begins to gradually improve and demand starts to return, we are happy to invite travellers to fly the airline that India trusts the most to their destinations, at these attractive fares.” During April and May, India and its aviation sector had been badly hit by the coronavirus infection’s second wave, which is receding currently.

Vistara recently operated ‘India’s first flight with pilots and cabin crew fully vaccinated against Covid-19’. The special flight UK963 between Delhi and Mumbai was operated by the crew, who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Besides, the airline said that it plans to operate more such flights in the coming days as the number of fully vaccinated staff increases.