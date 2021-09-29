New Delhi: Tata-owned full-service carrier, Vistara has won two prestigious awards – Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff in India & Southern Asia, at the 2021 World Airline Awards besides getting ranked the highest in India for Cabin Cleanliness.Also Read - IndiGo Air Hostess Thanks Viewers After 'Manike Mage Hithe' Dance Video Receives Over 60 Million Views | Watch

The 2021 World Airline Awards was based on surveys of over 13 million flyers between September 2019 and July this year. Vistara also rose to 28th position among 350 airlines, based on votes by travelers on the basis of their experience. Vistara was ranked 69th in 2019 and 86th the previous year. Also Read - IndiGo to Operate 38 New Domestic Flights This Month. Routes And Other Details Here

Reportedly, the World Airline Awards by Skytrax were introduced in 1999 as travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners. Survey entries were screened to identify IP and user information, with duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Plans to Resume Operations at Full Capacity From December | Details Here

According to data available online, TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).

The airline has a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 37 Airbus A320, three Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, and has flown more than 28 million customers since starting operations.

Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng expressed his delight at winning the two awards that recognised the airline and its team members’ consistent efforts towards offering a world-class experience for flyers.

In a statement, he also thanked Vistara loyalists for placing their trust in the airline.

Skytrax Top 10 Airlines 2021:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Cathay Pacific

7. EVA Air

8. Qantas Airways

9. Hainan Airlines

10. Air France

Skytrax World’s Cleanest Airline Cabins 2021:

1. ANA All Nippon Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Japan Airlines

4. Qatar Airways

5. EVA Air

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

7. Asiana Airlines

8. Korean Air

9. Hainan Airlines

10. Swiss International Air Lines

Skytrax Best Airlines by Global Region 2021:

Northern Europe — Finnair

Western Europe — Air France

Eastern Europe — Aeroflot Russian Airlines

Africa — Ethiopian Airlines

Australia / Pacific — Qantas Airlines

Central Asia / India — Air Astana

China — Hainan Airlines

Central America / Caribbean — Copa Airlines

South America — LATAM

North America — Delta Air Lines

Asia — Singapore Airlines

Middle East — Qatar Airways

Europe — Air France

Skytrax World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines 2021:

1. AirAsia

2. Southwest Airlines

3. Scoot

4. Vueling Airlines

5. IndiGo

6. EasyJet

7. Jetstar Airways

8. Ryanair

9. Jetstar Asia

10. Flynas

Skytrax World’s Best Cabin Crew 2021:

1. Singapore Airlines

2. ANA All Nippon Airways

3. Thai Airways

4. Garuda Indonesia

5. Japan Airlines

6. Hainan Airlines

7. EVA Air

8. Asiana Airlines

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Qatar Airways

Skytrax Best Airline Seats 2021:

Economy — Japan Airlines

Premium economy — Delta Air Lines

Business — Qatar Airways

First class — Singapore Airlines