Vistara Festive Offer: Massive Discount On Domestic Flight Bookings Starting At Rs 1999; Check Dates, Validity

Vistara is offering special fares starting at Rs 1,999 for domestic travellers. The limited period offer applies to economy, premium economy and business class travel on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Vistara Festive Discount: Tata Group and Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara is offering special fares starting at Rs 1,999 for domestic travellers. The limited period offer applies to economy, premium economy and business class travel on a first-come-first-serve basis.

This festive season, be home for someone and let the simplest moments become the most cherished. Make your journey back home even more special as you enjoy special fares across our domestic network.

One-way fares start at INR 1999 for Economy Class, INR 2799 for Premium Economy, and INR 10999 for Business Class.

Bookings are open from 00:01 hours on 07-November-2023 till 23:59 hours on 09-November-2023, for travel between 07-November-2023 and 10-April-2024 – both dates included (blackout dates apply).

Book now via its official website www.airvistara.com, through iOS and Android mobile apps, Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), our Call Centre, through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and travel agents.

