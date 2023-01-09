Bhubaneswar Bound Vistara Flight Declares Full Emergency Due To Hydraulic Failure; Returns To Delhi

A Delhi-Bhubaneswar Visra flight made emergency landing at IGI airport due to hydraulic failure.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).

Delhi: An Air Vistara Flight to Bhubaneswar returned was forces to make emergency landing Delhi after taking off as a full emergency was declared on Monday, reported ANI. The flight UK 781 took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to Bhubaneswar returned due to hydraulic failure.

There were around 140 passengers on board and the flight landed safely in Delhi. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident.

It is a developing story, more details awaited.