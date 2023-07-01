Home

Vistara Monsoon Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Start at Rs 1,499 | Here’s How to Book

Vistara Monsoon Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Start at Rs 1,499 | Here's How to Book

Passengers can avail ‘Vistara Monsoon Sale’ offer and can book tickets via official website www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Vistara Starts Non-Stop Daily Flights Between Mumbai And Muscat

Vistara Flight News Updates: Vistara Airlines on Saturday said it has introduced a time-limited promotion called the ‘Vistara Monsoon Sale,’ and added that it is providing domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,499 and international flight tickets starting from Rs 11,799 on its extensive network.

“Enjoy discounted fares across our international destinations with the Monsoon Sale! Book your tickets by 04-July-2023 for travel till 23-March-2024. T&C apply,” Vistara said in a tweet.

Vistara Monsoon Sale

In a statement, the airline said the ‘Vistara Monsoon Sale’ encompasses all three cabin classes and covers travel dates from July 2023 to March 2024.

Earlier Vistara had said in a tweet, “Make your travel dreams come true with our Monsoon Sale! Enjoy discounted fares across our domestic and international networks. Book your flights by 04 July 2023 for travel till 23-March-2024. T&C apply.”

The monsoon sale of the airline includes all three cabin classes (Economy, Premium Economy, and Business) and is valid for travel from July 1, 2023, to March 23, 2024, inclusive. The airline further stated that blackout dates may apply during this period.

Here’s How to Book Tickets

All About Vistara

A joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA), Vistara connects 43 destinations in and outside of India, and operates over 260 flights a day with a fleet of 54 aircraft including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, 5 Airbus A321neo and 3 Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner. Vistara has already flown more than 35 million happy customers.

In this joint venture, Tata Sons holds a 51% stake in partnership and Singapore Airlines owns 49% stake. The company has been registered as TATA SIA Airlines.

