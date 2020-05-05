New Delhi: At a time when all the airlines across the country have halted their flight operations due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng on Tuesday announced that senior employees of the airline will have to go on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to four days per month in May and June. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Vistara Sends Senior Staff on Compulsory Leave Without Pay For up to 3 Days

This measure from the airline has been taken to conserve the airline's cash flow to tide over the difficulties faced by the aviation sector due to lockdowns across the world.

"We will continue with the difficult decision to reduce staff costs to preserve jobs," Thng said, adding, "For the month of May and June 2020, we will continue with compulsory no pay leave (CNPL) for all staff, except for pilots and staff in Level 1A and 1B, as follows: Staff in Level 4 and 5 to go on 4 days CNPL per month; Staff in Level 2 and 3 to go on 3 days CNPL per month; Staff in Level 1C to go on 1 day CNPL per month."

Prior to this, the Vistara had sent the same set of senior employees on compulsory LWP for up to six days in April.

As per updates, the compulsory no-pay leave of the airlines will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades. However, the remaining 2,800 employees of the airline such as members of cabin crew and ground handling services will be unaffected.

The airlines further stated that for May and June, the monthly base flying allowance for pilots has been reduced to 20 hours per month. Earlier, the base flying allowance was given to pilots for 70 hours per month. However, the reduction in base flying allowance won’t be applicable to trainee first officers, the airline said.