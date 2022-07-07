Serious questions are being raised regarding passenger safety on the airlines operating in the country. There have been continuous disturbances in the planes of the country’s three major airlines Vistara, SpiceJet, and Indigo in the last two days. Let’s look at them one by one.Also Read - 22-Year-Old Mother Of Two Brutally Killed In Delhi For Refusing Sexual Advances

Vistara: Engine failure of Bangkok-Delhi flight

An engine of Vistara airline’s Bangkok to Delhi flight failed on Wednesday. The plane made a landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport with only one engine. Vistara’s VT-TNJ numbered flight was being operated on an Airbus A-320 aircraft. According to the information, due to a fault in the electric system of the plane’s engine, the entire engine failed. However, no passenger was hurt in the incident. Also Read - Smoke Detected in Raipur-Indore IndiGo Flight Cabin After Landing On Tuesday

IndiGo: Smoke in the cabin of Raipur-Indore flight

Smoke was seen on Indigo airline’s Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday. DGCA officials have informed that the crew of the aircraft noticed smoke in the cabin after landing at Indore airport. The plane was at the taxi bay at the time. This IndiGo flight was being operated by Airbus A-320 Neo aircraft. In this incident also no passenger was hurt. Also Read - Committed To Safety: SpiceJet Responds to DGCA After Aviation Regulator Served Show-cause Notice

SpiceJet: 8 cases of technical snag in 18 days

There have been technical glitches in SpiceJet planes for several days now. In the last 18 days alone, 8 cases of technical failure in the company’s aircraft have been reported. Three cases are from Tuesday alone. The DGCA has sent a show-cause notice in view of the continuous security lapses in the company’s planes. SpiceJet has been asked to respond within three weeks.

Manic Tuesday for SpiceJet

Delhi-Dubai flight landing in Karachi

On Tuesday, a defect was detected in the oil indicator of a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai. After this, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan. All the passengers on the flight were safe. The airline said in its statement – ​​Flight number SG-11 of SpiceJet B-737 was going from Delhi to Dubai. Another flight was sent to take the passengers to Dubai.

Windshield of Kangra-Mumbai flight broken

On Tuesday itself, another SpiceJet flight from Kangra to Mumbai had to make a priority landing in Mumbai. According to the DGCA, there was a crack in the windshield of SpiceJet’s Q-400 aircraft at an altitude of 23 thousand feet. After this, it was decided to immediately land the Kandla-Mumbai flight at the Mumbai airport.

China-bound cargo plane landed in Kolkata

On Tuesday itself, the weather radar of SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 freighter cargo plane stopped working. The flight was going from Kolkata to Chongqing in China, but the plane was sent back to Kolkata after the weather radar failed. The plane made a safe landing in Kolkata. The airlines gave this information on Wednesday.

Now take a look at some past events

Smoke started rising from Delhi-Jabalpur flight

Earlier, on Saturday (July 2), SpiceJet flight number SG-2962 going from Delhi to Jabalpur was landed in Delhi when smoke appeared in the cabin of the Delhi-Jabalpur flight. The plane was at an altitude of 5000 feet. This flight took off from Delhi airport at 6:15 am. Within minutes, smoke started filling the aircraft.

Similar incident happened in Patna also

On June 19, sparks started emanating from the left wing of a SpiceJet aircraft in Patna during take-off. After this, its emergency landing was made in Patna itself. In the initial investigation, a case of bird hit was revealed. There were 185 passengers on board the plane.

DGCA’s observations

On this matter, the DGCA said that SpiceJet has failed to provide safe, better and reliable services under the Aircraft Rules made in 1937. SpiceJet’s audit conducted by DGCA in September 2021 revealed that component suppliers were not being paid on time, leading to a shortage of spare parts.