Vistara To Pay Medical Expenses For 10-Year-Old Child Burned On Frankfurt Flight

Air Vistara will cover the medical expenses of the child that received second-degree burns from a hot beverage onboard a flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) to Frankfurt Airport (FRA).

New Delhi: Air Vistara will cover the medical expenses of the child that received second-degree burns from a hot beverage onboard a flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) to Frankfurt Airport (FRA). The beverage was accidentally spilled on the child by a cabin crew member. The girl was onboard a Vistara flight from Delhi to Frankfurt last week, on August 11, when the incident took place.

In a statement shared with Simple Flying, Vistara confirmed the incident, noting that the ten-year-old child traveling with her family from Delhi to Frankfurt on August 11 was burned after hot water was spilled on her during service. First aid was provided, with the carrier rebooking their return flights to allow for an earlier departure and reimbursing the family’s medical expenses.

Vistara on Wednesday said a child onboard a flight from the national capital to Frankfurt last week sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage and that all medical expenses due to the incident will be reimbursed by the airline.

Vistara’s statement

In a detailed statement, the airline said it is reviewing and refining processes, wherever required, to avoid such situations in the future. An unfortunate incident occurred where a child sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage on the body, an airline spokesperson said.

“Our cabin crew had served hot chocolate to the child on the request of her parents, however, the hot water spilled on her since the child was playful during the service. In line with the SOPs, our crew immediately provided first-aid as warranted for the spill, and sought support from a paramedic onboard, who volunteered to assist until the flight landed in Frankfurt,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

According to the airline, it ensured medical care immediately upon landing by arranging an ambulance and the child, along with her mother, was sent to the hospital.

In the statement, Vistara also said its teams have been in touch with the customer ever since.”We have already facilitated their early return to India, arranged for ground transportation in Frankfurt, met them at the airport and extended extensive on-ground support. We have conveyed to the customer that all medical expenses arising from this incident will be reimbursed by us.

“We continue to discuss with the customer and provide any further assistance as required. We are also reviewing and refining our processes, wherever required, to ensure such situations are avoided in the future. As always, safety and comfort of our customers is of utmost importance to us,” the spokesperson said.

Similar cases

In 2021, a Turkish Airlines passenger was awarded €65,000 ($70,500) by the High Court in Dublin following a 2017 scalding incident that left then 13-year-old Emre Karakaya with severe burns that left a noticeable, permanent scar on his right thigh. According to The Irish Times, the child’s mother, named as Ms Karakaya, noted that the boy had sought the advice of a consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon who confirmed the scald injuries.

