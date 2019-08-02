New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said that it will commence flight operations to Dubai from August 21, 2019.

Dubai will, thereby, become the airline’s second international destination. Vistara is poised to inaugurate its international operations with flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai from August 6 and 7, 2019, respectively.

The airline will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to fly to and from Dubai.

“With the continuous influx of international trade, business and tourists all year round, especially given the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE, Dubai makes a key addition to our growing network,” said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.