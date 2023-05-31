Home

Vistara To Start Flight Service On Agartala-Bengaluru Route From THIS Date; Check Details Here

At present, four airlines operate 34-36 flights daily from the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, which handles around 4,500 passengers per day. IndiGo (6E) Airlines and Akasa Air (QP) operate three flights on the Agartala (IXA)-Bengaluru (BLR) route.

Vistara To Start Flight Service On Agartala-Bengaluru Route From THIS Date; Check Details Here (Image: @airvistara)

New Delhi: Vistara will introduce a flight service between Agartala and Bengaluru on August 1, an official said on Wednesday. At present, Indigo and Akasa operate three flights on the Agartala-Bengaluru route. “Vistara is scheduled to operate a flight on the Agartala-Bengaluru route from August 1. The flight will arrive here directly from Bengaluru, and on its return journey from Agartala, it will go via Guwahati. It will benefit flyers immensely,” director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport KC Meena told PTI.

However, the Vistara has not started the booking for the route. Vistara will reportedly deploy the Airbus A320neo to serve its passengers on this new route. The flight will directly connect Bengaluru to Agartala, and on the return journey, it will stop in Guwahati.

Meena said SpieceJet is ready to kickstart services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to notify the immigration centre.

“We are hoping to get all the relevant protocols cleared from the Centre by mid-June. Once the process is complete, international flight service will start at the earliest,” he said.

The flight distance between Bengaluru and Agartala is 1877 kilometers. Further, direct flights take approximately three hours to serve this route.

Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai Vistara Flights

Earlier, Thiruvananthapuram airport announced that Vistara (UK) Airlines will start a new daily flight service to Mumbai from June 1. This will be Vistara’s first service in this sector, with ticket bookings already open for travelers.

The flight, UK 551, will depart from Mumbai at 9.40 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 12 p.m. Subsequently, the return flight, UK 552, will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 12.35 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 2.55 p.m.

