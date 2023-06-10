Home

Vistara’s Important Update: Cabin Crew To Be Seen In New Uniform Due To Supply Shortage; Deets Here

Some cabin crew will have to wear black trousers and polo t-shirts with the Vistara logo instead of the standard aubergine-colored tunics, it said, describing it as “not an ideal measure.”

Vistara cabin crew to wear black-coloured outfits until uniform shortage issue resolved (Image: @airvistara)

New Delhi: Full service carrier Vistara is facing a shortage of cabin crew uniforms and some of its cabin crew members will soon be wearing black-coloured uniforms as a temporary solution. Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has said it is actively working with suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The airline, which is to be merged with Air India, is expanding its fleet as well as staff strength.

“Given our fleet expansion, we have been scaling up our cabin crew strength as well. However, due to an unforeseen issue with the supply of material, Vistara is experiencing limited availability of its own cabin crew uniforms. While not an ideal measure, but with the objective of ensuring business continuity and smooth operations to the maximum extent, we have found an interim solution.

It further mentioned that the employees will be seen in black-coloured trousers and polo t-shirts with Vistara logo in the coming days.

“In the coming days, some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo t-shirts with Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform,” added the statement.

We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We would like to assure our customers that irrespective of this temporary uniform, the focus of all our cabin crew remains on delivering world-class customer service. We thank our customers for their cooperation and understanding,” the statement further said.

Vistara expects to add a total of 10 planes as well as hire more than 1,000 people in the current financial year.

