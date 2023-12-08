Home

Vistara Winter Sale: One-Way Domestic Fares Start At Rs 1923, Booking Closes On Dec 10; Deets

Vistara Flights From Ahmedabad, Mumbai Diverted Due to Low Visibility, Bad Weather At Delhi IGI Airport

New Delhi: Vistara, the full-service carrier and a partnership between the Tata Group and Singapore International Airlines, has announced a special, limited period sale. Under the “Vistara Winter Sale”, the airline is offering flights on its domestic networks at starting fares of Rs 1,923. The airline said that the sale is valid on direct flights for one-way travel in Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class when flying within India.

“Enjoy winter travel at special domestic fares with our Winter Sale! Book now with one-way domestic fares starting at INR 1923. Book until 10-Dec-2023 for travel between 11-Dec-2023 and 30-Sep-2024. Blackout dates apply. T&C Apply,” Vistara said.

Enjoy winter travel at special domestic fares with our Winter Sale! Book now with one-way domestic fares starting at INR 1923. Book until 10-Dec-2023 for travel between 11-Dec-2023 and 30-Sep-2024. Blackout dates apply. T&C Apply #WinterSale

Click here: https://t.co/iy4NYyIAyt pic.twitter.com/sQ2NtUSdHN — Vistara (@airvistara) December 7, 2023

Here are some of the other key details about the Vistara Winter Sale:

The sale is valid on direct flights for one-way travel in Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class when flying within India.

Bookings are open until 23:59 hours on 10-December-2023, for travel between 11-December-2023 and 30-September-2024 – both dates included (blackout dates apply).

INR 1923 is the promotional one-way Economy Class fare, INR 2323 is the promotional one-way Premium Economy fare, and INR 9923 is the promotional one-way Business Class fare.

The discounts are applicable on base fares only. All other charges will be extra. A convenience fee will be added to the discounted fares when booking directly with Vistara.

The Sale fares are available on selected routes.

This is a limited-inventory sale available on a first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear.

Corporate discounts and Vistara Direct benefits will not be applicable on Sale fares.

No vouchers can be clubbed with the fares of the Sale.

This Sale does not apply to group and Infant bookings.

Discounted fares under this Sale are non-refundable, except to the extent of, taxes and fees, which are fully refundable. The details of which are available in the Conditions of Carriage.

Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and may be revised without advance notice.

Vistara reserves the right at any time, without prior notice, to add, alter, modify, change, or vary all or any of these terms and conditions, or to replace wholly or in part, the above Sale by another sale, whether similar to above sale or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

These terms and conditions are in addition to and not in derogation to the terms and conditions as specified on Vistara’s website www.airvistara.com, which terms and conditions shall also apply to this Sale.

Vistara colours (Aubergine and Gold) and Vistara logo are proprietary materials of TATA SIA Airlines Limited.

All the images in the advertisement are for representational purposes only.

The present Sale shall be governed by the laws of India. In case of any dispute with regard to present terms and conditions, the courts of New Delhi shall have exclusive jurisdiction.

