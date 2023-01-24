Top Recommended Stories
Vizianagaram to Kota: Jio 5G Rolls Out In 50 Cities Across India. Check Full List
With this, Jio users across 184 cities are now enjoying Jio True 5G services.
Jio 5G: Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the largest-ever launch of its True 5G services across 50 cities. With this, Jio users across 184 cities can now enjoy Jio True 5G services. In the press release by Reliance Jio, the telecom company said that it has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities.
“This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023,” a Jio spokesperson commenting on the launch of the Jio True 5G services in the 50 cities today.
Jio True 5G Three-Fold Advantage
- Stand-alone 5G architecture with Zero dependency on 4G network
- The largest & best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz bands
- Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation
Here’s The List Of Cities Where Jio 5G Is Available
1 Chittoor Andhra Pradesh
2 Kadapa Andhra Pradesh
3 Narasaraopet Andhra Pradesh
4 Ongole Andhra Pradesh
5 Rajamahendravaram Andhra Pradesh
6 Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh
7 Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh
8 Nagaon Assam
9 Bilaspur Chhattisgarh
10 Korba Chhattisgarh
11 Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh
12 Panaji Goa
13 Ambala Haryana
14 Bahadurgarh Haryana
15 Hisar Haryana
16 Karnal Haryana
17 Panipat Haryana
18 Rohtak Haryana
19 Sirsa Haryana
20 Sonipat Haryana
21 Dhanbad Jharkhand
22 Bagalkote Karnataka
23 Chikkamagaluru Karnataka
24 Hassan Karnataka
25 Mandya Karnataka
26 Tumakuru Karnataka
27 Alappuzha Kerala
28 Kolhapur Maharashtra
29 Nanded-Waghala Maharashtra
30 Sangli Maharashtra
31 Balasore Odisha
32 Baripada Odisha
33 Bhadrak Odisha
34 Jharsuguda Odisha
35 Puri Odisha
36 Sambalpur Odisha
37 Puducherry Puducherry
38 Amritsar Punjab
39 Bikaner Rajasthan
40 Kota Rajasthan
41 Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu
42 Erode Tamil Nadu
43 Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu
44 Nalgonda Telangana
45 Jhansi Uttar Pradesh
46 Aligarh Uttar Pradesh
47 Moradabad Uttar Pradesh
48 Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh
49 Asansol West Bengal
50 Durgapur West Bengal
Earlier on January 10, Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in Guwahati while the services were launched in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on January 7.
