New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Limited and Vodafone Idea share prices at the stock market today soared following the Central government's announcements of moratorium relief package for the cash-strapped telecom sector in the country. Bharti Airtel's share price at BSE is Rs 725.55 up by 31.45 points and 4.53 per cent. At NSE, the share price was at Rs 725.50, up by 31.30 points and 4.51 per cent. Vodafone Idea's share price was up by 0.24 points and 2.76 per cent at Rs 8.93. At NSE, Vodafone Idea Limited's share price was Rs 8.95, up by 0.25 points and 2.87 per cent.

Today, nine structural reforms and five process reforms in the telecom sector have been approved and these reforms will change the framework of the entire telecom sector, Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said during the cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has approved a major reform in Telecom Sector pertaining to the auction of the spectrum. "In future Auctions, the tenure of spectrum increased from 20 to 30 years. Surrender of the spectrum will be permitted after 10 years for spectrum acquired in future auctions," said Union Minister Vaishnaw.

The package, which initially was widely expected to be taken up by the Cabinet last week, will offer a breather to the three private player industry. The measures will be prospective, and will pave the way for reforms in the sector, as per a PTI report.