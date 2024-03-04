Home

Vodafone Idea Announces eSIM services For Prepaid Users In Maharashtra and Goa; Here’s How To Get It

Vodafone Idea has launched its e-SIM in two states as of now; here's the guide with which you can avail the service.

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea, a major telecom operator known by its short form VI, has announced the launch of eSIM services for its prepaid users. Currently, the e-sim service of Vodafone Idea is available only in Maharashtra and Goa. Here’s the complete guide on how both old and new customers can get the benefits of eSIM services on their smartphones.

How To Activate Vodafone Idea eSIM on Smartphones:

For Old Customers:

Send an SMS to 199 containing “eSIM” followed by your registered email ID. After you validate your email ID, you will get a text message confirming the validation. Then, you have to text back “ESIMY” to confirm that you want to change to eSIM. Please note that you need to reply within 15 minutes. After that, you will receive another text message asking for your permission to proceed. Also, there will be a follow-up phone call for verification. After that, you will receive a QR code in your registered email. Now, go to your phone Settings and click on Mobile Data, then choose Add Data Plan, and scan the provided QR code. Now, choose which SIM (either the primary or the new eSIM) you want your phone to default to. Finally, tap Done. Your eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes.

For New Customers:

Reach out to your nearest VI store with an identity proof and the rest will be taken care of.

Vodafone Idea Shares Slump After Fundraising plans Announced

Vodafone Idea shares slumped more than 11 per cent last week after it announced fundraising plans. Vodafone Idea shares were trading at Rs 13.98, down 11.91 per cent on BSE. The much-awaited capital raise by Vodafone Idea is crucial, as it is essential to ensure immediate liquidity and facilitate the expansion of the network, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report.

The company still holds a debt of Rs 2.1 trillion with an annual installment of Rs 430 billion from FY26 onwards. This looks challenging against FY24 EBITDA of Rs 84 billion.

The significant amount of cash required to service debt leaves limited upside opportunities for equity holders, even with the potential operating leverage benefits from any increase in ARPU. Given the current low EBITDA, servicing the debt without external funding will be challenging. Assuming a 14x EV/EBITDA ratio, coupled with a net debt of Rs 2.1 trillion, leaves limited opportunities for equity shareholders, the report said.

In line with management statements over the past 4–6 quarters regarding fund raising, the Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) board has approved an equity fund raise of up to Rs 200 billion, with participation from the promoters. The total fund raised, comprising both equity and debt, amounts to Rs 450 billion. It is expected that the equity fund raise will occur in the next quarter. However, post moratorium ends in FY26, and the company’s annual obligation would be Rs 430 billion vs. EBITDA of Rs 84 billion, presenting a significant risk, the report said.

Upon completion of the fund raise, the company will have the capability to invest in the expansion of its 4G network and the deployment of 5G technology. The shareholders meeting will be held on April 2 and after shareholder approval, the company expects to finalise the equity fund raise in the coming quarter, the report added.

The absence of these investments posed a risk for VIL, causing a shift of its premium subscribers to Bharti/RJio networks and adversely impacting VIL’s network capability, consequently leading to elevated customer churn. The infusion of funds (equity + debt) will bolster the company’s network infrastructure, the brokerage said.

