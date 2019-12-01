New Delhi: Vodafone-Idea on Sunday announced a tariff hike, which will be effective from December 3, in its prepaid plans, just days after it made an announcement in this regard. The move comes as a counter to the financial crunch that the company, which is India’s second-largest telecom operator, is facing in the wake of an ‘adverse’ Supreme Court ruling.

The company recently reported a loss of Rs 50,921 crore-the highest ever for an Indian corporate-for the second quarter ended September 30.

In an official statement, the company, which was formed after Vodafone formed a joint entity with Idea Cellular last September, said, “Vodafone India Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019.”

Additionally, the company will also charge Rs 6 per minute for a call made on a rival network.

The company has announced the tariff hikes under the categories of Combo Vouchers, Unlimited Packs (28-day validity), Unlimited Packs (84-day validity), Unlimited Annual Packs (365-day validity), Unlimited Sachets and Free Recharges.

The plans will be accessible through apps, websites, e-wallets, USSD and local recharge outlets.

Vodafone-Idea is currently under a Rs 1.17 lah crore debt. The crisis is so severe that Vodafone CEO Nick Read recently even warned that there was a possibility of the company leaving the Indian market.