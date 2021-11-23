New Delhi: Vodafone Idea today launched its new tariff pans for its users, according to the company statement. The telecom service provider has hiked mobile services rates in the range of 20-25 per cent. The new rates will be effective from November 25, 2021.Also Read - Vodafone Idea Faces Disappointment; Reliance Jio, Airtel Get Boost; Details Here

"The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea Recharge Plan, Tariff Rates

These tariff plans will VIL to continue improving India’s fastest mobile network, the company said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 79 plan with a validity of 28 days has been increased to Rs 99.

The Rs 149 plan will cost you Rs 179. It will have unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and 2 GB.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 219 plan will go up to Rs 269 with unlimited calling, 100 sms per day and 1 GB per day data.

The Rs 249 plan will cost you Rs 299 with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5 GB per day.

The Rs 299 plan has been increased to Rs 359 with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 2 GB per day.

The Rs 399 plan has been hiked to Rs 479 with unlimited calling calling, 100 sms per day and 1.5 GB data per day.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 449 plan has been increased to Rs 539, with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 2 GB per day data.

VI’s Rs 379 plan will cost you Rs 459.

The Rs 599 plan has been hiked to Rs 719.

The Rs 699 plan will cost Rs 839.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 1499 plan will cost Rs 1799.

The Rs 2399 plan will cost Rs 2899.

Among the data top-ups, Rs 48 will cost Rs 58, Rs 98 will cost Rs 118, Rs 251 will cost Rs 298, and Rs 351 will cost Rs 418, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.