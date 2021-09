New Delhi: Vodafone Idea would opt for the equity conversion for interest payout during moratorium period, resulting in sizable dilution and might restrict potential equity infusion from any financial/strategic investor, analysts said. Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note that the package, which is focused on annual cash outflow deferral for telcos, provides much-needed relief to VIL.Also Read - Lean PCOS: How is it Different Than Regular PCOS, Causes And Treatment