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Vodafone Idea needs massive funding of Rs 50000 crore to stay in race; heres who can come to companys rescue

Vodafone Idea needs massive funding of Rs 50000 crore to stay in race; here’s who can come to company’s rescue

Vodafone Idea needs a massive Rs 50,000 crore to survive and compete. This raises a big question over who will invest in the telecom firm. Scroll down for details.

Vodafone Idea needs massive funding of Rs 50000 crore to stay in race

Vodafone Idea (Vi) at present is undergoing a tough phase, as the company is in need of almost Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 crore for survival and growth in the telecom market of India. The government has provided some relief to the company. However, experts and reports are suggesting that the company still requires fresh money to sustain its functions along with the expansion of its network, mainly for the 5G services.

How has Vi been helped?

The government has already provided the required help to Vodafone Idea by transforming almost Rs 37,000 crore of its dues into shares. As a result, the government now also has almost a 49 per cent stake in the company. The promoters like Vodafone Plc and Aditya Birla Group hold almost 25.5 per cent of the company together. However, the rest of the stake in the company is owned by the public investors. Even though it has received some support, the company still has quite a huge amount of debt and financial pressure lingering on its head.

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Why does Vi need more money?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) plans to invest almost Rs 45,000 crore in the upcoming years for the improvement of services. However, the reports suggest that the experts believe that the company may fall even further behind without having new funding with it. At present, the key players of the telecom industry are Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

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Who is likely to invest?

As the company needs new funding, some names are emerging in the market. Some include JSW Group (Sajjan Jindal) and Adani Group. If any big investor happens to join, the existing promoters may end up losing their shares in the company.

The experts are also saying that India, at present, at least, needs three strong telecom companies for healthy competition. If Vi becomes weaker, the competition may become less, causing higher prices for the users in the near future.

Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Vodafone-Idea (Vi) User Base 48 Crore 38 Crore 22 Crore (declining) Strength Data Ecosystem Premium Customers Research and Credibility (Currently in crisis) Strategy Mass Market High-Value Customers Battle for Survival

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What’s happening?

Vodafone Idea is getting some support at present, which may not be enough to sustain and grow. The future of the company depends on whether it can get new funding soon.

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