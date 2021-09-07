New Delhi: Vodafone Idea share prices at BSE and NSE were up today. At BSE, Vodafone Idea share price is Rs 7.35, and at NSE is Rs 7.25, according to stock market details recorded at on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the telecom major’s severe financial crisis may result in higher impact on the tower industry, as per an IANS report.Also Read - After Row, J&K Police Releases video Showing Geelani's Burial As per Islamic Rites | Watch

Vodafone Idea Latest News