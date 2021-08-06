New Delhi: Stocks of Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Adani Group of companies — Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone — on share market today remain in focus.Also Read - 100k Green Cards at Risk of Going Waste This Year; Resentment Among Indian Professionals
Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Adani Share Prices
- Vodafone Idea Limited share price was at Rs 5.95 down by 0.83 per cent on NSE. On BSE, Vodafone Idea share price is Rs 5.94, down by 1.49 per cent.
- Airtel share price was at Rs 598.70 on NSE, up by 4.23 per cent. Bharti Airtel Ltd. share price is Rs 598.90, up by Rs 4.30 per cent on BSE.
- Adani Enterprises Ltd. share price was at Rs 1,432.35, up by 0.20 per cent on NSE. On BSE, Adani Enterprises Ltd. share price was at Rs 1,432.60, up by 0.22 per cent.
- Adani Transmission Ltd. share price was at Rs 947.05, up by 1.59 per cent on NSE. On BSE, Adani Transmission Ltd. share price was at Rs 936.15, up by 0.45 per cent on BSE.
- Adani Green Energy Ltd. share price was at Rs 889.65, down by 0.95 per cent on NSE. On BSE, Adani Green Energy Ltd. share price was at Rs 896.40, up by 0.36 per cent.
- Adani Power Ltd. share price was at Rs 88.15, down by 2.33 per cent on NSE. On BSE, Adani Power Ltd. share price was at Rs 88.75, down by 1.50 per cent.
- Adani Total Gas Ltd. share price was at Rs 900.15, down by 0.25 per cent on BSE. Adani Total Gas Ltd. share price was at Rs 906.65, up by 0.41 per cent on NSE.
- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. share price was at Rs 693.55, down by 0.17 per cent on NSE. On BSE, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. share price was at Rs 693.35, down by 0.18 per cent.