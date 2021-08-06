New Delhi: Stocks of Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Adani Group of companies — Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone — on share market today remain in focus.Also Read - 100k Green Cards at Risk of Going Waste This Year; Resentment Among Indian Professionals

Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Adani Share Prices