New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Share Price price is at Rs 4.62, a dip by 23.38 per cent on BSE. At NSE, the company's share price stood at Rs 4.65, down by 22.50 er cent. The data was recorded at 10 AM today.
Vodafone Idea Share Price, News
- The development comes after Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down as the Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Vodafone Idea Ltd. In a regulatory filing, the company said that the company has accepted the request of Birla to step down, as per IANS report.
- “The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited, at its meeting held today, have accepted the request of Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on 4th August, 2021,” it said, as per the IANS report.
- So far, the board has unanimously elected Himanshu Kapania, currently a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman.
- Kapania, a nominee of the Aditya Birla Group, is a telecom industry veteran with 25 years of experience. This includes significant board experience in telecom companies globally, the IANS report says.
- Based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Sushil Agarwal, a nominee of Aditya Birla Group, as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non Independent) with effect from August 4. Agarwal is not related to any other Director of the company and is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other authority, as per an IANS
- Birla’s resignation comes days after it became public that he had written to the Cabinet Secretary that he is willing to hand over his stake in the debt-ridden company to government entities in a bid to keep the company operational, IANS reported.
- Vodafone Idea which already is in weak financial shape owes Rs 50,399.63 crore as AGR dues. It has already paid Rs 7,854.37 crore, as per IANS report.