New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Stocks value has soared in the share market. Vodafone Idea share price has jumped by over 17 per cent at both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, according to stock market data recorded on Friday morning. At BSE Sensex, Vodafone Idea Ltd share price stood at Rs 7.14, up by 1.05 points and 17.24 per cent, according to data at 8.30 a.m. today. At NSE Nifty, Vodafone Idea Ltd. share price was at Rs 7.15, trading over 1.05 points and 17.21 per cent, as per details recorded at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.Also Read - Hurricane Ida: Flash Floods Hit New York Area, 44 Dead | Key Points