New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Stocks value has soared in the share market. Vodafone Idea share price has jumped by over 17 per cent at both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, according to stock market data recorded on Friday morning. At BSE Sensex, Vodafone Idea Ltd share price stood at Rs 7.14, up by 1.05 points and 17.24 per cent, according to data at 8.30 a.m. today. At NSE Nifty, Vodafone Idea Ltd. share price was at Rs 7.15, trading over 1.05 points and 17.21 per cent, as per details recorded at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

Notably, Kumar Mangalam Birla met Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnav nearly a month after quitting as the Chairman of Vodafone Idea, IANS reported on Thursday.

The meet comes at a time when the government is in talks to come up with some relief measures for the stressed telecom sector as a whole. According to people in the know, during the meeting on Wednesday, Birla and Vaishnav discussed about the health of the sector and the urgent need for government intervention, as per the IANS report.

On August 4, the board of Vodafone Idea accepted the request of Birla to step down as the Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, IANS reported.

Days before Birla’s resignation as the Chairman, it became public that he had written to the Cabinet Secretary that he is willing to hand over his stake in the debt-ridden company to government entities in a bid to keep the company operational, according to IANS report.