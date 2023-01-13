Home

Vodafone To Slash Around 100 Jobs Due To Cost-Saving Measures : Report

Layoff woes continue to grow as another big name is in the telecom sector is planning to sack around 100 employees.

Vodafone Layoff: The winters have harsh for busload of people as season of layoffs does not seem to end soon. One of the big telecom firm has now joined the ranks of sacking employees. Vodafone Group is planning to slash around hundred of job in a cost-saving measures, reported the Financial Times.

The telecom firm in November made an announcement regarding its cost-saving measures worth 1 billion euros. Since the, Nick Read, Chief Executive Officer stepped down and company shares were reduced to half in Britain.

According to Financial Times report, earlier this week, Vodafone agreed to the sale of its business in Hungary to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state for a total of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) in cash, a deal that was first announced in August last year.

The firm employs about 104,000 people globally and 9,400 people in the UK. Nick Read, whose tenure as chief executive saw the FTSE 100 company lose more than 40 per cent of its value, stepped down at the end of last year and has been replaced on an interim basis by Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone’s chief financial officer, FT reported.