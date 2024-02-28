Vodafone Stocks On Radar After Board Gives Nod To Rs 20,000 Cr Fundraise

Home

The equity and debt fund raising will enable the Company to make investments towards significant expansion of 4G coverage, 5G network rollout, and capacity expansion, the company stated.

Vodafone Idea stock fell on Wednesday, after the company’s board approved a plan to raise funds up to Rs 20,000 crore through equity and or equity-linked instruments. The Vodafone Idea shares dropped by 4.9 per cent to Rs 15.1 apiece in early deals on BSE.

“The Board has also authorised the management to appoint various intermediaries, including bankers and counsels, to execute the fundraise. The Company will call for a meeting of its shareholders on April 2, 2024, and post-shareholder approval, it expects to complete the equity fund raise in the coming quarter,” said Vodafone Idea in a statement released post-market hours on Tuesday, reported Zee Business.

Vodafone Plans To Raise Around Rs 45,000 Crore

Vodafone Idea also said that it plans to raise Rs 45,000 crore through equity and debt. “Through a combination of equity and debt, the Company plans to raise around Rs. 45,000 crores. The Company’s bank debt currently stands at less than Rs. 4,500 crores. The equity and debt fund raising will enable the Company to make investments towards significant expansion of 4G coverage, 5G network rollout, and capacity expansion. These investments will enable the Company to improve its competitive positioning and offer an even better customer experience,” the company further stated. The company said in a statement that the fund would be raised via a combination of equity and/or equity-linked instruments.

How Brokerages View The Vodafone Idea Stock

After the Vodafone board announced its plan, CLSA maintained a ‘sell’ call on the Vodafone Idea stock with a target of Rs 5 & brokerage expects a financial crunch in FY26CL when annual spectrum and adjusted gross revenue-related payments will be due. Over 12 months, Vodafone Idea has taken a hit of 120 bps in its revenue market share, CLSA added.

Nomura maintained a ‘reduce’ rating on Vodafone Idea shares with a target of Rs 6.5. Nomura also said that it will be a significant positive for Vodafone Idea if it is able to bring in external investors.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

