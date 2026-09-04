Volkswagen announces biggest workforce cut in auto industry: 1 Lakh jobs to go by end of THIS year

Volkswagen has not yet revealed exactly when the job cuts will take place or how many positions will be eliminated in each country or region.

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German auto major Volkswagen has announced plans to eliminate around 100,000 jobs worldwide by the end of the decade, marking what could become the biggest restructuring exercise in the global automobile industry. The company said its management and trade unions have agreed to cut another 50,000 positions, on top of 50,000 job reductions that had already been approved.

Volkswagen said the decision was necessary to bring its workforce in line with the company’s current financial and business conditions.

Read more: Bad news for 8000 employees as German luxury carmaker BMW announces massive layoff

The planned cuts represent roughly 15% of Volkswagen Group’s global workforce. The group includes brands such as Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche.

German factories face uncertain future

The restructuring has also raised concerns about the future of several Volkswagen factories in Germany.

The company said it could not guarantee the long-term future of four major plants located in Hannover, Emden, Zwickau and Neckarsulm.

If any of these facilities are eventually shut down completely, it would mark a major change for Volkswagen, as the company has never before carried out a full-scale closure of one of its factories in Germany.

Workers and local communities have expressed concern over the possible impact. Employees in Zwickau, in particular, fear that a plant closure could hurt not only workers but also suppliers and other businesses that depend on the factory.

Volkswagen faces multiple challenges

Volkswagen is currently dealing with several pressures at the same time.

The company is facing US trade tariffs, growing competition from Chinese carmakers and weaker-than-expected demand for electric vehicles.

These challenges have put pressure on Europe’s biggest carmaker to reduce costs and make its operations more efficient.

Despite the scale of the job cuts, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume described the agreement as an important step for the company’s future.

He said the decision to reduce the workforce sends a “strong signal for the future of the Volkswagen Group.”

Focus Shifts To North America And Global South

Volkswagen has not yet revealed exactly when the job cuts will take place or how many positions will be eliminated in each country or region.

The company said it will increasingly focus on North America and is also looking at opportunities to increase exports to countries in the Global South.

The restructuring is expected to reshape Volkswagen’s workforce and operations as the company tries to deal with changing demand, rising competition and the costly shift towards electric vehicles.