New Delhi: The voter ID, one of the important documents for every Indian citizen, is printed in black and white traditionally. However, the Election Commission of India is now giving an option to people to get their IDs printed in a coloured format.

A voter id card comprises a photo, name, address, date of birth, a hologram sticker, a unique serial number and a stamped signature of the issuing authority. It is not only beneficial during casting of votes, but also serves as an identity proof or proof of age and address.

Both first-time and existing voters can avail a coloured voter ID card. Even those who need to make correction in their existing voter ID card, can opt for a coloured one while registering for a revamped ID. All you need to do is pay Rs 30 for a coloured one.

Here’s how you can get a coloured voter ID online:

Step 1: Go on the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) at nvsp.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Voter Portal icon. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: You will need to register on the Voter Portal at voterportal.eci.gov.in

Step 4: Enter you email and hit ‘continue’ button. You will receive a mail

Step 5: Complete the registration process

Step 6: Fill out the Form 6

Step 7: Upload your photo and all the documents asked.

The coloured voter ID will be issued after verification is complete. Meanwhile, applicants can track their application at www.nvsp.in.