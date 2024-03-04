Home

Business

VR Infraspace IPO: Check Price Band, Issue Size, Objectives And Other Details

VR Infraspace IPO: Check Price Band, Issue Size, Objectives And Other Details

VR Infraspace IPO opening and closing date: The IPO opened on March 4 and will close on March 6. The allotment is likely to be made by the company on March 7.

IPO

V R Infraspace IPO is set to open for subscription On March 4 and it will close on March 6. The price band of the IPO is set by the comoany at ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each and the lot size consists of 1,600 shares.

Trending Now

Key Details Of VR Infraspace IPO:

You may like to read

VR Infraspace IPO opening and closing date: The IPO opened on March 4 and will close on March 6. The allotment is likely to be made by the company on March 7.

VR Infraspace IPO details: The IPO consists of an equity issue of 24 lakh shares by which the company aims to raise ₹20.4 crore. Out of which 50% of the offer is reserved for QIBs, 35% for retail investors & 15% for NII investors.

VR Infraspace IPO price band: The company is offering its shares at ₹85 apiece in the IPO and one can bid for 1,600 shares in 1 lot.

VR Infraspace IPO lead managers: Beeline Capital Advisors is the lead manager to the IPO issue and Link Intime India is the registrar for the same.

VR Infraspace IPO objectives: The company’s objective behind opening an IPO issue is to use funds for investment in its subsidiary, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.