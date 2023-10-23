Home

Wagh Bakri Executive Director Parag Desai Dies At 49 After Attack By Stray Dogs

Wagh Bakri Executive Director Parag Desai died days after attack by stray dogs outside his residence; at the age of 49. Know more about him..

Wagh Bakri ED Parag Desai Dies At 49

New Delhi: The Executive Director (ED) of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Parag Desai has passed away at the age of 49 and the cause behind his death is extremely shocking and heartbreaking. The businessman was attacked by street dogs outside his house in Ahmedabad; he is survived by his wife Vidisha and a daughter Parisha. Parag Desai was injured severely when he was trying to fend off street dogs on October 15, 2023. Know more about this unfortunate event..

Wagh Bakri Executive Director Dies At 49

As mentioned earlier, the Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Parag Desai passed away at the age of 49 after being attacked by stray dogs outside his house. The Executive Director was undergoing treatment but on Sunday, October 22, he died due to a brain haemorrhage. He was attacked on October 15 after which he hwas kept on ventilator for a week.

Attack By Stray Dogs Killed Parag Desai

As soon as Parag Desai was attacked by stray dogs at his house, a security guard stationed outside the businessman’s house had informed the family about the incident after which he was immediately taken to Shelby Hospital. After being under observation in Shelby Hospital for a day, Desai was moved to Zydus Hospital for a surgery.

Gujarat Congress Chief and Rajya Sabha Member Shaktisinh Gohil condoled the businessman’s death and said, “Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India.”

Who Was Parag Desai?

Parag Desai, a big name in the tea industry, a prolific tea-taster and a member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was the son of Rasesh Desai, the MD of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Having been in the business for almost 30 years, he was in charge of the company’s marketing, sales and exports. According to the official website of Wagh Bakri, Desai was an ‘expert tea taster and evaluator’. Parag Desai had done his MBA from Long Island University in the United States.

