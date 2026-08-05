Wait for plastic currency notes over as RBI makes new announcement; here’s when you can have your currency note

The Reserve Bank of India plans to launch durable polymer currency notes targeted for FY28 following pilot field trials, according to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

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RBI notes (IANS image)

New Delhi: Paper money might soon become a relic in your wallet. The Reserve Bank of India is preparing a major currency upgrade with long-lasting polymer banknotes. Speaking after the Monetary Policy Committee briefing, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra revealed that field trials are currently underway, targeting an official rollout by FY28. Engineered to withstand heavy daily wear, these durable plastic notes will focus primarily on high-circulating, low-denomination currency, offering a cleaner, tougher alternative designed to last for decades.

Why is RBI planning to introduce plastic notes?

Could this mark the ultimate end of torn, faded cash? While international adoption shows polymer notes lasting upwards of 30 years, the RBI remains cautious, opting to thoroughly test performance during ongoing pilot programs before greenlighting a full nationwide release.

“There is still a pilot going on for polymer notes,” the RBI Governor said.

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“We will test the currency before bringing it to the market,” he told IANS.

When will RBI planning to launch plastic (polymer) notes?

The RBI Governor also indicated that the central bank will evaluate the results of the field trials before taking a final decision on wider circulation. Malhotra further said the RBI is targeting the circulation of polymer notes by FY28.

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The remarks come days after the Finance Ministry informed Parliament that the government has approved the RBI’s proposal to conduct field trials of polymer currency notes in the Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations.

According to the government, the central bank plans to issue one billion pieces each of Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer notes as part of the pilot programme to assess their durability and suitability under Indian conditions.

The RBI has maintained that polymer banknotes are more durable than conventional paper notes and could help reduce replacement costs, particularly for lower denominations that witness high circulation and wear and tear.

(With inputs from agencies)