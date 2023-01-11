Home

Wall Street Ends In Green, Dalal Street Hopes Positive Start. Key Takeaways From Powell’s First 2023 Speech

Powell made his first public appearance of the year at a forum sponsored by the Swedish central bank where he said that the Fed's independence is essential for it to battle inflation.

New Delhi: Led by a 1 per cent gain in Nasdaq Composite, U.S. stocks ended solidly higher on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy.

SGX Nifty is trading in green on early Wednesday hinting at a positive start for the Indian indices.

Powell did not directly comment on the economic or monetary outlook in his prepared text. He said “restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy”.

Jerome Powell said, “The Fed does have narrow, but important, responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks. But without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals.”

The Fed chair is only three weeks away from the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which last year raised its benchmark lending rate from near zero to a range of 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent to battle high inflation. Officials are eyeing raising rates to above 5 per cent this year, though they may again slow the pace of hikes at the next gathering.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 186.45 points, or 0.56%, to 33,704.1; the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 27.16 points, or 0.70%, at 3,919.25; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 106.98 points, or 1.01%, at 10,742.63.