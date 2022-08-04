Washington: Retail conglomerate Walmart has become the latest big company to cut hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. As per the WSJ report, around 200 jobs are being cut, and the retailer has notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate offices of its restructuring move. The move came a week after the retail giant warned of falling profits.Also Read - Job Cuts: Oracle Begins Laying Off Workforce, Employees Take to Social Media

"We're updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield told news agency Reuters in an emailed statement.

Walmart is also investing and creating jobs in eCommerce, technology, health & wellness sectors, she said.

In the past few months, several companies, including Tesla, Netflix , and Coinbase Global have cut jobs and are slowing hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

Last week, Walmart had slashed its profit forecast on account for surging prices for food and fuel. The US retailer had cited that it needed price cuts to pare inventories. Walmart is the largest private employer in the US and while much of its workers are hourly staff, it has thousands of people in corporate roles. Walmart employed 2.3 million worldwide, including 1.7 million in the US, as of January 31.

With prices for fuel and food spiking, consumers are no longer clamoring for apparel, home goods, appliances and kitchenware, saddling retailers with mountains of inventory.